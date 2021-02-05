After his deadline day loan move to MK Dons from Sunderland, Will Grigg has been ruled out of making his second debut for the Buckinghamshire club against his parent club on Saturday.

Due to the terms within his loan agreement, the 29-year-old requires authorisation from the Sunderland hierarchy in order to compete against the promotion chasers for his new side. According to the Sunderland Echo, no such approval has been granted by Lee Johnson’s men. Grigg may need to wait until next Tuesday to make his Dons bow, as they take on Rochdale at the Crown Oil Arena.

The Northern Ireland striker was not involved in Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy defeat at Stadium MK against Sunderland. However, this was due to previously featuring earlier in the competition for the Black Cats which lead to questions over his eligibility for this weekend.

Grigg is of course an MK Dons icon, gaining legendary status in Milton Keynes due to his exploits in the 2014/15 campaign. 20 goals in 44 appearances in Football League One helped MK Dons gain promotion to the Championship against all odds. Dons fans will pray that Grigg can add some finesse to their attack as they aim to climb the league table.

Personally, the poacher will move south with a point to prove to get himself back amongst the goals. He has been on the periphery of the Sunderland starting eleven, with only four league starts in 2020/21. Regular football will be the aim for the Solihull-born hitman, whilst registering goals frequently could reignite his chances of gaining a recall to the Northern Irish national side, something he is reportedly keen on doing.