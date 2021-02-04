Speaking to Grimsby Live, Grimsby Town manager Paul Hurst has confirmed Giles Coke’s move to Blundell Park has fallen through.

Having spent the past few weeks training with the Mariners, it seemed experienced midfielder Giles Coke was set to seal a return to the Football League.

The former Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town man’s move to Grimsby Town had been given the green light by Hereford. However, a new development means that the 34-year-old’s move to Blundell Park has hit the brakes.

Grimsby boss Paul Hurst has confirmed a problem with Giles’ registration has ‘killed’ the chances of a deal.

Speaking to Grimsby Live, the 46-year-old said:

“I would have like to have signed Giles, but there’s seemingly an issue with his registration now. As we speak, that’s sort of been killed. I feel really bad for the player, and I feel bad for us from a selfish point of view.

“Giles is going to get on the phone and speak to people. But at this stage, it’s looking unlikely we’ll be able to do anything.”

Coke would have brought a wealth of Football League experience to Hurst’s Grimsby side.

The midfielder made a name for himself in his time with Sheffield Wednesday after spending time with Northampton Town, Motherwell and Mansfield Town.

In his time at Hillsborough, the London-born ace played in 99 games for the club, netting seven goals and laying on five assists across a five-year stint.

In 2015, Coke left on a free transfer to join Ipswich Town, where he would remain for two years. During his stint with the Tractor Boys, the midfielder played 14 times, struggling to nail down a spot in the start 11.

