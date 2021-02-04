Speaking to the club’s official media channels, Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has confirmed the club are looking to seal permanent deals for two loan players.

💬 LB: “We’re trying to make two of the loans into permanents so we don’t have the problem of having to leave one out. There’s no cut-off for us to do that. Even if we only pull off one of them, I’ll be happy.” #cafc — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) February 4, 2021

Lee Bowyer’s Charlton Athletic ranks have been heavily bolstered in the summer and winter transfer windows.

Akin Famewo, Ian Maatsen, Liam Millar, Matt Smith, Jayden Stockley and Andrew Shinnie are all on loan with the Addicks.

Now, Bowyer has confirmed the club are pursuing permanent deals for two of their loan players.

Speaking to the club’s official media channels, the 47-year-old failed to mention who Charlton are trying to sign permanently. However, he added that there are no cut-off points, saying:

“We’re trying to make two of the loans into permanents so we don’t have the problem of having to leave one out. There’s no cut-off for us to do that. Even if we only pull off one of them, I’ll be happy.”

It will be interesting to see if details emerge on the Addicks pursuit of permanent deals for two loan players.

Promotion to the Championship would likely help Charlton’s efforts to bring loan players in. The club’s form has faltered somewhat over the course of this campaign, but they still occupy a strong position.

Bowyer’s side sit in 8th place after 26 games and are level on points with 6th placed Sunderland. Last time out, the club fell to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of fellow promotion hopefuls Portsmouth. Next up for Charlton is Rochdale, providing the team with a good chance to bounce back.