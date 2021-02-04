Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan has confirmed the club are ‘analysing the situation’ amid links with free agent striker Oumar Niasse.

The Terriers have been linked with a swoop for Niasse, who is still without a club following his departure from Everton last summer.

Huddersfield Town had eyed up a deal for a new striker ahead of the deadline. However, despite being linked with the likes of Elijah Adebayo and Isaac Success, deadline day passed with no new arrival at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Now, amid reports of Huddersfield’s interest in Niasse, manager Carlos Corberan has addressed the links.

Speaking on the club’s striker situation, the 37-year-old confirmed the Terriers are weighing up their options, analysing free agent players ahead of any potential move. Here’s what he had to say:

“We are going to be watching and analysing all the free-agent players, especially in the striker position because as a club that is one of the options that maybe we can improve.

“Right now, we have Fraizer Campbell and behind him Kieran Phillips. And then as an alternative, Isaac Mbenza. But with the injury of Danny Ward, we have one less player.



“We are analysing all the options that we can find, to try to make the team strong. But always when you sign a free agent you are going to need a little bit of time to make him ready to play the games.

“But our reality now is going to be in this type of market, if we feel this type of player can help us.”

Niasse, 30, has been in England since first joining Everton in January 2016. As well as played 42 times for the Toffees, the Senegalese striker has previously spent time on loan with Cardiff City and Hull City.

As it stands, Corberan has Frazier Campbell and Kieran Phillips available upfront, with Isaac Mbenza another option through the middle. Danny Ward is currently out injured, so it will be interesting to see if a free agent comes in to bolster their attacking ranks.

