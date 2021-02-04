Former Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet is ‘close’ to being appointed manager of Italian Serie B side Brescia, reports Sky Sport’s Lyall Thomas.

The Spaniard was appointed as Garry Monk’s assistant at Birmingham City midway through the 2018/19 season. Eventually, he’d succeed Monk as Birmingham City manager, going on to oversee 47 games in charge of the club.

But he would walk away from the club towards the end of last season and has since been replaced by fellow countryman Aitor Karanka.

Now though, Lyall Thomas reports that Clotet is ‘close’ to landing the Brescia job. He tweeted earlier today:

Former #Birmingham boss Pep Clotet is close to being appointed at Italian Serie B side #Brescia, owned by ex-#Leeds chairman Massimo Cellino #lufc — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) February 4, 2021

Former Leeds United chairman Massimo Cellino is now the chairman of Brescia. He’s looking for a fifth coach of this season alone and it could yet be former Blues boss Clotet.

He endured a contested spell at St Andrew’s. He oversaw the emergence of Jude Bellingham and that was largely his crowning glory in charge of Birmingham City, having left his predecessor Karanka with an otherwise broken squad in need of a lot of attention.

This season has been a real struggle for Karanka. His Birmingham City side now sit just a place above the drop zone after seeing Rotherham demolish Derby County at home last night. The Millers go to within two points of Birmingham who now look to have a real dog fight on their hands.

Fans though won’t care too much for Clotet’s new role. He left the club in a sorry state and without leaving much of his own stamp on the side, becoming just another manager to try and fail at Birmingham City.