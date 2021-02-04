Brentford are in pole position to land youngster Nathan Young-Coombes from Rangers once his deal expires upon the conclusion of this campaign.

Young-Coombes is one of the most exciting young prospects within the Scottish game and has been widely tipped to progress into the main Rangers squad before too long. However, the 18-year-old has reportedly had his head turned by the ambitious nature of the Bees youth set-up and will attempt to break into the Londoners first-team instead.

Young-Coombes signed for the Gers from Premier League giants Chelsea. Despite never playing for the first-string, the Englishman has featured for the Rangers Reserves in the Scottish Challenge Cup and scored against the Wrexham senior side in a 2-0 win for the Ibrox side.

Interestingly, fellow capital city side West Ham United were rumoured to be monitoring his contractual situation. However, promotion-chasing Brentford have seemingly won the race for the England youth international.

Always looking ahead to the future, Young-Coombes is expected to slot into the innovative Brentford B team which aims to rapidly accelerate player development by exposing them to as much first team football as possible. All in, his signature can be considered as something of a coup for the Sky Bet Championship side. At 18-years-old, the correct coaching could see the starlet become an important player at the Brentford Community Stadium for years to come.

Fundamentally, dealing Young-Coombes in makes sense from a business perspective for the Bees. Not only will they get a hungry young forward determined to harness his talents, but there is also the reality that Young-Coombes could provide healthy sell-on value should he grow into a role on the main stage for Brentford. Bees fans will be pleased with this particular transfer dealing and will be keen to see what he can offer going forward for the club.