Wigan Athletic made an audacious offer to try and re-sign Will Grigg late last month, as per a report by Wigan Today.

The Latics wanted to lure him back to the DW Stadium from Sunderland but faced too much competition for his signature.

Grigg, who is 29 years old, was given the green light to depart the Stadium of Light after the Black Cats tied up a deal to sign striker Ross Stewart.

The likes of Shrewsbury Town and Oxford United came in for him but it was MK Dons who won the race to sign him.

Administrator Paul Stanley has said: “The manager got every player he wanted apart from one… Will Grigg. And we did try and go as high and we possibly could for that one, we even went back for one last go. The issue was Shrewsbury, Oxford and MK Dons were all in for him, and we just couldn’t get him”

Grigg was prolific for Wigan from the years 2016 to 2019 and helped them gain promotion to the Championship twice during his time at the club.

Sunderland forked out a fee in the region of £4 million to sign him in January 2019 but he has since struggled for goals with the North East side, managing just eight.

Wigan were keen on bringing him back but ultimately lost out to Russell Martin’s MK Dons.

