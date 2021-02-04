Former Sheffield Wednesday loanee Achraf Lazaar has today been released by Newcastle United, and a potential return to Hillsborough is being talked up by a lot of Wednesday fans on Twitter.

The Moroccan spent the 2018/19 season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday. He made just four Championship appearances owing to injury but after his release by Newcastle United today, Wednesday fans are discussing a potential free signing of the 29-year-old.

With Sheffield Wednesday having endured a tough time in the transfer market last season, a free move for Lazaar could be an eventuality. But it’s one that would have to wait until the summer, as Sheffield Star’s Joe Crann explains:

Just for those talking about Achraf Lazaar, if you become a free agent outside a transfer window then you can only sign when the next window opens up… Depends when his termination happened, of course. But if he was released today then he can’t join any league where it’s closed. — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) February 4, 2021

Under the caretaker guidance of Neil Thompson, Sheffield Wednesday are starting to put points on the board. A win at Bournemouth last time out dealt Jason Tindall has parting orders and secured a fourth win in six Championship outings for Sheffield Wednesday.

They currently find themselves in 23rd-place after Rotherham United’s shock win over Derby County last night, with the Owls needing three points to draw level with Aitor Karanka’s Birmingham City.

What might come of Sheffield Wednesday this season is unforeseeable. They remain in a perilous position despite their recent winning-form, owing to the likes of Rotherham United and Derby County picking up points of late.

Fans were expecting a lot more in the transfer market as well, and Sheffield Wednesday’s reluctance to splash out last month could yet see them battling relegation come May.

Lazaar though remains a summer option for Sheffield Wednesday. The left-back position has proved contested this season but the Moroccan would be the ideal man to fill that void.