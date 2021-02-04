Speaking to the South London Press, former Charlton Athletic and Huddersfield Town boss Chris Powell has distanced himself from links with the vacant AFC Wimbledon job.

The Dons are on the hunt for a new manager following the departure of Glyn Hodges. A host of names have been linked with the job, ranging from Danny Cowley to Alan Pardew.

Another name mentioned is former Charlton Athletic and Huddersfield Town manager Chris Powell. Currently working as a coach with Spurs and England, the 51-year-old has been linked with the role.

However, Powell has now moved to squash those links with Wimbledon.

Speaking to the South London Press, the London-born coach insisted he is more than happy in his current roles, distancing himself from the League One job. He said:

“I’m flattered to be linked with the job, but it is a non-starter because I’m very happy in the roles I’ve got at Spurs and the FA.

“AFC Wimbledon have a bright future on the horizon and in the immediate future need to make sure they keep their League One status.

I’m a South London boy, I grew up near Plough Lane and always look out for the club. But the stories are totally a non-starter with regards to my position. I’d just like to apologise for anyone who put money on me!”

Powell has plenty of Football League coaching pedigree, starting out with Leicester City before becoming Charlton Athletic manager.

The Addicks favourite spent three years in charge at The Valley, guiding them to the League One title in the 2011/12 campaign. His achievements were recognised by the LMA, being named as the League One manager of the year that season.

Powell’s next role was with Huddersfield Town, where he remained for just over a year. He took over from Mark Robins and guided them to a 16th place finish before being sacked in November 2015.

Since then, the former left-back has worked as assistant manager at Derby County and ADO Den Haag. He also spent 14 months in charge of Southend United.

