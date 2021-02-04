Barnsley head coach Valerien Ismael has revealed that the club turned down a late bid for one of their players at the end of what he called a “really stressful” transfer window.

The Championship club made three signings in the January window, bringing in defender Liam Kitching from Forest Green Rovers and forward Carlton Morris from Norwich City, before the loan addition of Orlando City striker Daryl Dike on deadline day.

Their outgoing business mainly revolved around fringe players, with Elliot Simoes, Dan Bramall, Luke Thomas and Isaac Christie-Davies all securing loan moves and Mike Bahre being released.

The only hit to their regular starting line-up was the loss of midfielder Matty James, who returned to Leicester City at the end of his loan spell and has since moved to Championship rivals Coventry City.

There had been speculation around some of Barnsley’s other key players, especially captain Alex Mowatt, and Ismael revealed that a late bid was rejected for one of their stars when he reflected on the transfer window as a whole.

Speaking for the first time since it slammed shut, he told The72: “I have to say I am overjoyed that this window is closed now. It was a really stressful time, not only because of the ins but the outs.

“Until the last second we rejected a bid for one of our players. We needed to fight to keep our players, but the good thing is that all our players wanted to stay and it’s great to feel that.”

Ismael declined to reveal which player the club had rejected a bid for, but Barnsley chief executive Dane Murphy revealed the previous day that offers had been rejected for both Mowatt and young full-back Callum Styles over the course of the window.

“For in incomings it was the same situation,” the Reds head coach continued. “48 hours before the deadline we didn’t know exactly what would happen (with a new striker). Do we have a breakthrough with option one, option two, option three?

“But I have to say that Dane Murphy did a great job and that’s why I’m very delighted now, first that the window is closed, and second that we got the striker we needed and the club and Dane Murphy did an excellent job.”

Dike fulfilled Ismael’s demand for an additional striker in the closing stages of the window, moving to Barnsley on loan from the MLS for the remainder of the season.

Ismael confirmed that the signing of the American – who made his international debut hours before signing – was a late arrival onto their shortlist.

“In the last 10 days we had the possibility,” he said. “Dane Murphy worked hard on this possibility but we knew that we could not only stay with one possibility. We had three options in this position, and we worked on this option at the same time.

“That’s why it was clear for me at the beginning that we had to wait until the last second to get our striker, but we were prepared for this case, and now we’ve got a great result and I’m delighted about this.”