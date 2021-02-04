Newcastle United have confirmed the release of former Sheffield Wednesday loan man Achraf Lazaar on their official club website.

The 29-year-old defender is now free to search for a new club after leaving the Magpies by mutual consent.

Lazaar has become the second former Sheffield Wednesday loan man to leave Newcastle United since the start of 2021. Rolando Aarons’ long-term affiliation with the club came to an end last month, with Huddersfield Town moving to bring him in.

With Lazaar now a free agent, it will be interesting to see where the left-back ends up. The former SWFC loan ace was linked with a shock move to AC Milan in January.

Wednesday were said keen on the Moroccan following his Hillsborough loan stint, but a deal could not be struck. Lazaar confirmed talks took place over a potential return to the club in the summer of 2019, saying he enjoyed his time with the club.

Lazaar played only four times for the Owls in his loan stint with the club. Injury problems hampered his involvement but, when fit, he featured at both left-back and left midfield under Steve Bruce.

A range of Sheffield Wednesday players have featured in a left-back/ left-wing back role this season. Youngster Osaze Urgohide has started the last two games at left-back, while centre-back Joost van Aken has also filled in at left-back at times.

Kadeem Harris has been used as a wing-back on occasion when a back three has been utilised, with Matt Penney also featuring on the left-hand side. Moses Odubajo and Liam Palmer – both naturally right-sided – have also filled in on the left when called upon.

