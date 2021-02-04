Millwall manager Gary Rowett refused to rule out reigniting interest in January transfer targets come the summer transfer window.

The Londoners were reportedly keen on Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous, who was subject of a rejected £1 million bid in late January. Porteous is highly rated in his homeland and has made 29 appearances for the Edinburgh club this campaign at just 21-years-old.

Furthermore, the Lions were rebuffed in their pursuit of 22-year-old Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell. Out of contract at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, manager Graham Alexander has elected to retain his prize asset as the Well look to secure their Scottish Premiership status.

However, Rowett’s comments indicate that a summer move may be more agreeable for club and player. Speaking to London News Online, the 46-year-old claimed:

“We had some really good targets, a couple of young players in Scotland who have done really well at their clubs and we saw real potential for the future – not necessarily right now.

“The offers that we made were rejected by their clubs and the clubs have every right to do that. They are contractually tied to the club – whether they are players we will pursue in the summer remains to be seen.”

Understandably, Rowett might look to the longer-term with regards to any potential signings. Allowing Porteous and Campbell to gain further experience at their respective clubs as this will accelerate their development.

In relation to Campbell, waiting until the summer months may benefit Millwall from a financial standpoint, as they could land the energetic talent on a free transfer from his current employers.

Similarly, Alex Mowatt is expected to leave Oakwell at the end of 2020/21 upon completion of his deal at the Tykes. Millwall were reportedly one of the clubs sizing up a move and could well still approach the 25-year-old ahead of next season for free.

Rowett shed light on the January interest and whether Millwall could move for the midfielder to London News Online, saying:

“It is an awkward one when a player is out of contract at the end of the season. If an agent is doing his job he is going to see what interest is out there in January as he is legally able to talk to other clubs about a pre-contract.

“If a pre-contract is done then great, if not are clubs prepared to sell now? But if the player has got a real value then you get an issue for a club.

“We had it with Lee Gregory a couple of seasons ago. You see what you can get now if he has made it clear he is not re-signing and has rejected contract offers. If you feel there is a fair value in January you let him go, if it doesn’t meet the valuation of the club you decide to just keep them and let them go on a free [in the summer].

“There are one or two out there, the likes of Alex, who are really good players and out of contract at the end of the season. When agents ring you then you’re going to have that interest but it didn’t quite come to anything.”

Undoubtedly, Mowatt is a player that Rowett rates highly and believes his quality could improve the Millwall squad. However, seldom will a manager comment on the chances of acquiring an out of contract player due to lucrative nature of their situational realm.

Millwall won’t be the only side interested in Mowatt if he leaves Barnsley in the summer, the Lions will need to act swiftly in order to secure his signature.