Derby County, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday – three of the Championship’s big-hitters who’ve all endured torrid seasons.

Should the current Championship table be turned upside down, it wouldn’t look all that dissimilar. Bar from runaway leaders Wycombe Wanderers and an unprecedented 2nd for Sheffield Wednesday, there’s some big names down at the bottom of the Championship.

Derby and Forest are the others, with Birmingham City in free-fall and QPR having also struggled this campaign. But the theme linking Derby, Forest and Wednesday and, to an extent, QPR and Birmingham, are problems within the hierarchy.

Forest under tycoon owner Evangelos Marinakis continue to be run like a failing business. Recruitment has been poor from them and Marinakis’ clear lack of ambition is shining through. Wednesday meanwhile have seen plenty of headlines relating to their owner Dejphon Chansiri this season, whose empty lies about transfers and mishandling of managers has sparked a mass vitriol against him.

As poorly run as both Forest and Wednesday are, Derby are too. They’re going through an ongoing takeover saga which saw them under embargo for the majority of the Janaury transfer window and yet, of the three, it’s Derby County who have the best foundations in place.

They’ve a young and exciting manager in Wayne Rooney who the fans are rallying behind. They’ve a host of young academy products stating their name in the starting line-up and despite a limited Janaury transfer window, and a heavy defeat at Rotherham United last night, there remains a sense of optimism around the club.

They’re in no way safe from relegation, and neither are Forest or Wednesday. But both could learn a lot from Derby County.

Wednesday more so than Forest have paid little attention to their youth academies in recent season. In a bid to ‘buy’ Premier League football they’ve spent money on a lot of poor signings, finding themselves with equally suffocating wage bills. The likes of Alex Hunt and Liam Shaw are getting a look in at Wednesday, but unlike Rooney, Garry Monk, Tony Pulis and now Neil Thompson all seem reluctant to use them.

Manager-wise, a lot can be said about Forest and Wednesday. Nottingham Forest’s initial appoint of Chris Hughton seemed a shrewd one. But the former Brighton boss would endure a torrid tart to life at the City Ground and despite turning his fortunes around, what he can bring to the club in the long-run remains unclear.

A respected and well-liked manager no doubt, but should Hughton pull off the far-fetched idea of getting Nottingham Forest into the Premier League, they’d immediately be settling for a relegation scrap. Wednesday remain managerless but given Chansiri’s previous appointments, the likelihood of Sheffield Wednesday hiring a manager with fresh and innovative ideas remains unlikely.

Of the three clubs in peril, Derby County have the brightest future as it stands. The situation regarding their ongoing takeover will largely dictate how far Rooney can take Derby County, but the signs of progression are definitely there, whilst the signs of regression overshadow Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday.