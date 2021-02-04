According to Croatian news outlet Novi List, Norwich City striker Josip Drmic is set to complete a loan move to HNK Rijeka.

The 28-year-old has been keen to leave the Carrow Road club since their relegation to the Championship.

Drmic has been vocal about his desire to leave, previously saying he would like to return to the Bundesliga and that he felt ‘blamed’ for the Canaries’ relegation.

Now, it has been reported that the Swiss international is set for a move away from Norwich City.

Croatian news outlet Novi List claims NK Rijeka are poised to bring Drmic in on loan for the rest of the season. The report states he will become ‘one of the most resounding names’ in the club’s attack.

Now, with a move on the cards, fans will be waiting on official confirmation of Drmic’s switch. The former Bundesliga man will hope this gives him a chance of breaking into the Switzerland squad for EURO 2020.

Drmic made his last appearance for the national side in 2019, coming off the bench in a EURO 2020 qualifier against Denmark.

Since joining Norwich in the summer of 2019, Drmic has struggled to make an impact at Carrow Road. In 24 appearances across all competitions, the striker has found the back of the net three times.

Daniel Farke seemingly has no place for Drmic in his plans. He made his last appearance for the first-team in a 2-0 loss to Burnley, in which he was sent off.

What are your thoughts on Drmic’s proposed move to HNK Rijeka? Let us know in the poll below.

Is this a good move for Drmic?