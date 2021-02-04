Speaking to the Glasgow Times, Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has said he is ‘really pleased’ that pre-contract signing Nnamdi Ofoborh will be spending the rest of the season with Wycombe Wanderers.

Transfer deadline day was an eventful one of Bournemouth starlet Ofoborh.

The 21-year-old sealed a pre-contract agreement with Rangers, meaning he will make a move to Ibrox in the summer. While Cherries teammate Jack Simpson joined the Gers early, Ofoborh remained in the Championship.

However, the Nigerian utility man will not be spending the rest of the season with Bournemouth. Instead, Gareth Ainsworth’s Wycombe Wanderers moved to bring Ofoborh in on a second loan deal, running through to the end of the season.

The news of Ofoborh’s fresh loan move was much to the delight of Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.

Speaking on the midfielder’s situation, Gerrard expressed his joy at seeing Ofoborh head out on loan, adding that he is looking forward to working with the youngster when he arrives in the summer. Here’s what he had to say:

“Nnamdi’s situation was slightly different to the other two boys. In the midfield area, we are fighting for numbers right now. So, there wasn’t really a rush or need to push that one through.

“But I’m really pleased he has gone to Wycombe to play games. He wasn’t getting much game time at Bournemouth so there was a slight concern that he might have missed half a season when he joined up with us in the summer.

“So for him to go to Wycombe, he will be in a better place when he comes. He’s another talent we are really looking forward to working with.

“But there was no point in us bringing him here just now because we’ve got two players in each position in the three midfield areas who are all doing well.”

Ofoborh has been limited to just five appearances so far this season. A return to the Chairboys will see him further his development and pick up more senior experience before heading to Scotland.

