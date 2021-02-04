Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira is reportedly a candidate for the Bournemouth managerial position, according to a report from The Daily Mail.

The 44-year-old is currently unattached after an 18-month spell at Ligue 1 outfit Nice ended in December 2020. Bournemouth are said to be profiling a young vibrant coach to lead the side long-term and the Frenchman could fit the brief due to his preference to play on the front foot.

Dakar-born Vieira also enjoyed a prosperous spell in charge of Major League Soccer side New York City FC. Unexpectedly leading the Blues to consecutive second place finishes in the MLS Eastern Conference.

Whilst holding the joint-highest win percentage in New York City’s history illustrate some of his core attributes as a manager, his most enviable quality may be his competency to work with younger players.

Vieira developed prospects such as Jack Harrison in his time in the Bronx, Harrison went on star in the Sky Bet EFL Championship in 2019/20 for Leeds United as they ran out eventual winners of the competition.

Undoubtedly, this will appeal to the Cherries hierarchy, as Vieira holds the capacity to win games regularly alongside accelerating the progress of young talent, eventually transforming them into first-team regulars.

John Terry is also rumoured to be on the wish-list of the South Coast club, as they set their sights on winning promotion to the Premier League. Both candidates could potentially work wonders with the talented Bournemouth squad they would have at their disposal, whilst also adding a sense of intrigue surrounding the club due to their high-profile playing careers.