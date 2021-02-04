Sitting in 17th-place of the Championship table never looked so on QPR, after a run of three wins in four has eased relegation fears.

QPR took a winless run of 10 games in all competitions into the New Year. They capped November with a win at home to Rotherham United but would go the entirety of December without a win, and it landed Mark Warburton in hot water.

He’s always had his critics at QPR but this season that section of supporters has doubled. Poor performances earlier in the season owe to a selection of poor signings in the summer, and one of their poorest showings this season was away at Wycombe Wanderers last month.

The match ended 1-1. But Warburton will have gone into that game knowing that a loss could’ve cost him his job and when the full-time whistle blew, QPR fans took to Twitter in droves to urge his sacking.

QPR sat in 19th-place of the Championship table on Christmas day, with just four points exasperating them from the bottom three at the time. Since then, QPR have featured six more times in the Championship, taking 10 points from a possible 18 to give themselves a fighting chance.

But Rotherham United’s win at home to Derby County last night means that QPR remain just four points above the drop zone and with the likes of Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest starting to put points on the board, fans are seemingly holding back in their praises of Warburton.

Yes he’s turned it around, but QPR are no way near safe yet. A solid Janaury transfer window is no doubt behind QPR’s upturn in form, and Charlie Austin’s return could yet prove to be the defining factor in QPR’s season – Warburton, along with director of football Les Ferdinand need applause for that.

Whilst the fight remains very much on to stay in the Championship, perhaps more alarmingly is that QPR seem to be falling into a ‘transfer trap’ that’s all too familiar with teams struggling in the Championship.

Of the five players QPR brought in last month only one of those was on a permanent basis – Joe Walsh from Gillingham. Should any of those loan signings be made permanent in the summer then fair enough, but in the more likely case that they’ll either return to their parent clubs or be sold off at auction, then QPR will go into next season with an even smaller squad than they already have.

Couple that with a summer destined to see yet more player sales – the likes of Seny Dieng and Ilias Chair who’ve been linked with moves away – and QPR fall further into a dependence on loan transfers and ageing free signings.

What fans want to see is the next generation of QPR youngsters, not only coming through but impressing -QPR are stabilising but the foundations to achieve their long-term ambition of Premier League football remain fractured.