Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart has responded after Derby County manager Wayne Rooney hit out at the Millers chairman following last night’s defeat.

Rotherham United welcomed Derby County in the Championship last night. Rooney took his side to South Yorkshire on the back on three-straight wins in the Championship, but Derby were dealt an untimely and unexpected blow last night.

After a goalless first-half, Rotherham would stage a late goal-scoring fest which saw them claim a 3-0 victory to bring themselves to within two points of the Rams.

After the game, Rooney said that Rotherham chairman Stewart lacked ‘class and respect’. He told The Times:

“The one thing that Rotherham didn’t show was class or respect from above. I think the chairman was a bit disrespectful.

“We are quick enough to have a go at fans for using [bad] language or being offensive on the side but you don’t expect it from the chairman.”

#rufc chairman Tony Stewart "totally refutes" there was any poor language used by him or his party at last night's #rufc v Derby clash at NYS. Describes song sung by a director at the end of 3-0 Millers win as "friendly banter". This and more online shortly. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) February 4, 2021

Last night was a shock to the system for Derby County. After looking as though they were cruising towards a comfortable finish in the Championship this season, that’s all come crashing down.

The absence of Krystian Bielik in midfield was a huge miss for Derby last night – the Polish midfielder has suffered another ACL injury and looks set to miss the rest of the season.

Having come back into the side after a previous ACL injury, Bielik established himself as a key part of this Derby County side and without him, the task of beating relegation into League One looks a whole lot harder for Derby County.

The Rams next go in action against Barnsley this weekend, whilst Rotherham United travel to Preston North End.