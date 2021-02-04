Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson has said he is loving life on loan at Lincoln City.

The highly-rated youngster was linked with Leeds United and Brentford in the last transfer window, as per The Athletic, and is really catching the eye with the Imps.

Johnson, who is 19 years old, has made 26 appearances for Michael Appleton’s side in all competitions, chipping in with seven goals and seven assists to help them rise to 2nd in the table.

Forest let him leave on loan last summer to get some first-team experience under his belt and he is relishing his opportunity at Sincil Bank.

Johnson has said, as per Lincoln’s official club website: “All the staff are unbelievable; they’ve really helped me and made me feel at home here. I’m enjoying it and they’ve allowed me to just focus on playing football.”

“It’s what everyone probably more hoped for at the start of the season, but once we got the ball rolling and started getting really good wins under our belt we just grew in confidence and believed that on our day we could match any team in this league.”

He added: “That must continue if we want to be up there at the end of the season.”

He has only made seven appearances for Nottingham Forest so far in his career and has already been linked with a permanent departure away from the City Ground after becoming a hit at Lincoln.

Brentford and Leeds’ reported interest in him last month is a credit to the performances he is producing this season but Chris Hughton’s side will not want to lose him this summer.

