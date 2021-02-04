Reported by Lancashire Live, former Blackburn Rovers striker Danny Graham has called time on his career after a sparkling 18 year career.

Starring for the likes of Sunderland, Watford and Swansea, the 35-year-old has been something of a legend within the Football League. After restricted first team involvement at the Black Cats this season, Graham terminated his deal at the Stadium of Light stating it was the ‘right time’ according to the Sunderland Echo.

Poignantly the Gateshead-born striker revealed the news in an Instagram post, stating

“After a great deal of consideration, I feel now is the right time to announce my retirement from professional football.

“I am immensely proud, honoured and fortunate to have had the career I have. Representing 13 great clubs and working under many managers and coaches who helped mould my career and make me as a person.

“Thank you to my teammates, I have loved sharing the pitch with you all and have created some special memories and friendships and of course to the fans, you make the game so special.

“A last big thank you to my family and friends. Your support throughout the last 18 years has been amazing. I am now looking forward to the next chapter of my life.”

As a frontman, Graham earned plaudits due to his instinctive finishing and ability to find himself in opportunistic positions in the box. In particular, this was apparent in the 2010/11 Football League Championship season where Graham fired his way to the top of the scoring charts with 24 goals in 45 fixtures.

Continuing this form at Watford, the 6ft striker eventually earned a £5.22 million move to Welsh side Swansea City and went on to achieve a respectable 21 goals and 7 assists in 62 outings.

However, arguably his best spell at a club came at Ewood Park. Initially joining on loan during the 2015/16 season, he went on to fire in 57 goals and set up another 24 in the space of 191 appearances. He marked himself in the history books as a Blackburn Rovers icon during his time at the club, despite not being expected to continue as their talisman well into his thirties.

Intriguingly, Graham is widely expected to concentrate on his clothing label ‘Fugati Sportswear’ for the foreseeable future. Any anticipated move into a coaching capacity may come at a later point in time.

Graham departs English football with 171 goals and 63 assists in 605 games and will be remembered fondly by all the clubs he featured for.