Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has hinted that Marcus Maddison has played his last game for the League One side, as per a report by London News Online.

The Addicks took a gamble to sign him in October but the move hasn’t worked out.

Maddison, who is 27 years old, was shipped out on loan to Bolton Wanderers on the final day of the January transfer window.

The attacking midfielder only joined Charlton in October and scored twice in 10 appearances for the London club.

They have an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months this summer but Bowyer has suggested that there is no way back for him at the Valley.

He has said: “I took a gamble on Marcus – against a lot of people saying not to. I tried to improve his professionalism, if you like. But unfortunately it just hasn’t worked out.

“The one thing I do is I demand a certain standard and that goes throughout the whole team. The other thing I demand is that you have to be hungry and proud to play for this football club. So there were certain things that happened that weren’t right.”

He added: “No one person is bigger than the club – that includes myself. Players come and players go, managers come and go – that’s football.”

Maddison was a hit at Peterborough United and earned a move to the Championship with Hull City this time last year.

However, his time at the KCOM Stadium didn’t go to plan and they opted against signing him permanently. Maddison was then released by the Posh and snapped up by Charlton.

Bowyer has struggled to get the best out of him and Maddison now finds himself playing in the bottom tier.

Has Maddison played his last game for Charlton?