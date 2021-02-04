Derby County lost 3-0 at Rotherham United in the Championship last night, bringing to an end a three-game winning streak for the Rams.

After putting together a good run of form in the Championship, Derby County were starting to climb the table and fans were starting to feel as though Championship football was a given next season.

But one defeat later and that’s all changed. Rotherham United bring themselves to within two points and two places of Derby County, with Birmingham City separating the two.

Last night though, the problem was glaringly obvious – Krystian Bielik. The problem was that he wasn’t on the pitch, and he won’t be for a while yet. News was confirmed that he’d suffered a second ACL injury in the win over Bristol City at the end of last month and yet again, Derby are having to plan without him.

The club’s second-most expensive signing of all-time after Matej Vydra, Bielik had made 13 Championship appearances and scored two goals this time round, having only just recovered from a sustained spell in the sidelines.

But how is it that one player’s absence can have such a devastating affect? Well, Bielik has this season proved to be the catalyst for Derby County both in defence and attack – his additional body in defending situations played a large part in Derby’s newfound defensiveness under Rooney, with three goals conceded last night owing to Bielik’s absence.

Attacking-wise, Bielik’s two goals this season has proved that he’s prolific for a more defensive-minded midfielder, and his driving runs from deep are what make Derby so potent on the counter-attack.

Now, Derby don’t look as though they’ll be welcoming Bielik back until late this year. To suffer a second ACL injury is truly unfortunate and there’s a good chance that Bielik will never fully recover.

Plenty of Derby County fans are feeling mournful at his current absence, and here’s what they had to say about him after last night’s defeat:

Krystian Bielik really is that good, all I can think about from the first half is how much more control Derby might have had on the game tonight with him in. Had that feeling a lot with players recently haven’t we? 😩 #dcfc #dcfcfans — Richard Cusack (@RichardCusackBM) February 3, 2021

Woke this morning with the realisation that without Bielik, we're in serious trouble.#dcfc — Noel Hanna (@nozzy62) February 4, 2021

Add to that just 17 goals scored in 28 games – more than 1 in a game only twice – and you have a #dcfc team that effectively has to keep a clean sheet to win. Without Bielik, doing that looks to be an increasingly tall-order! The threat of L1 remains very real. — Ian J Redfern (@redfern_i_j) February 3, 2021

What can you say about that ? Very poor. What exactly did we learn from the first game? The midfield looked woeful to me today, really noticed the absence of Bielik #dcfc — Rooney’s Rams (@bobbyxyz1234) February 3, 2021

Disappointing out fought second half, no capitalising on early pressure. Missed Bielik. Probably the best side we’ve played in 2 months, wanted it more. Pressure now on cannot lose at Barnsley #dcfc — Adam Legg (@leggadam_) February 3, 2021

Anyone underestimating the importance of Bielik has just had a harsh reality check. Derby's flimsy MF exposed and in turn the CHs made to defend. Not up to it. 16 of 28 goals conceded in last 15 mins of games. Wilted like a lettuce #dcfcfans #dcfc https://t.co/rJgrFR2JHS — Phil Mugford (@PhilMugford) February 3, 2021

Simple fact, we can’t play 1 holding midfielder without Bielik, nobody is good enough to play that role. We need 2 in there with somebody behind CKR.. IMO Sibley as he is the only one with creativity! #dcfc pic.twitter.com/gvsrfCyqxi — Mike 🌐 (@BGMeesh) February 3, 2021