Preston North End boss Alex Neil has had his say on Ben Davies’ late move to Liverpool, speaking of his ‘delight’ for the centre-back.

The 25-year-old left Preston to join Liverpool in what was perhaps the most unexpected move of the entire transfer window.

Having seemingly joined Celtic on a pre-contract deal, Davies would become a surprise target of Liverpool’s. Jurgen Klopp’s side have suffered from defensive injuries all season and so they plotted a late, cut-price swoop for Davies – the rumoured fee was £1.6million.

Speaking to Lancashire Evening Posts’ Dave Seddon, Neil said how he ‘fully anticipated’ Davies staying at Deepdale until the end of the season, before Liverpool came and ‘blew it out the water’.

He tweeted earlier today:

AN: "I have fully anticipated Ben Davies staying until the end of the season but then Liverpool came in and blew it out of the water. It's been an incredible couple of days for Ben. I'm delighted for him."#pnefc — Dave Seddon (@Sedds_lep) February 4, 2021

Davies is a product of the Preston North End academy. He made his league debut for the Lilywhites in the 2012/13 season, spending time out on loan before becoming a regular at Preston during the 2017/18 season.

Since then, he’s been a key member of the side leaving with 145 appearances in all competitions to his name.

In 19 Championship appearances this season, Davies has looked as good as he ever has and that was despite all the ongoing drama surrounding his contract.

Now with his situation sorted, he can crack on at Anfield, and Neil can get to work on his new-look Preston side. They were picked apart last month but they made a few keen signings, and now the second-half of the season looks to be rebuilding phase before the 2021/22 campaign.