Ex-Sunderland and Barnsley trailist Liam Burt has signed for Bohemians, as announced by their official club website.

The midfielder has finally found a new club and has linked up with the League of Ireland Premier Division side.

Burt, who is 21 years old, spent time training with Sunderland and Barnsley earlier this season but didn’t earn a contract with either of the Football League duo.

However, he has now joined Bohemians and will be looking forward to a new challenge.

The Irish side have brought in him to boost their midfield options and will be looking to help him get his career back on track.

Burt has been available since parting company with Celtic at the end of last season.

He started out in the academy at Celtic Park before switching to rivals Rangers. He went onto make three appearances for the Glasgow side and also had loan spells away at Dumbarton and Alloa Atletic to gain some experience.

Burt was then released by Rangers in May 2019 and subsequently re-joined Celtic on a free transfer. However, his first-team opportunities were scarce with the Hoops and he left last summer.

Bohemians boss Keith Long has said: “Liam is a talented lad who can play across the three in a 4-2-3-1. Liam is a good age and has had a good football education at both Rangers and Celtic. He needs to kick on in his career now and moving to a new country and new environment can help him do that.”

Good signing for Bohemians?