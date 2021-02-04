Oxford United are ‘very well’ protected from selling Cameron Brannagan, as per a report by the Oxford Mail.

The U’s midfielder was the subject of a bid worth more than £500,000 from Millwall late in the last transfer window and has attracted Premier League interest over the past 12 months. However, he has a buy-out clause worth more than what the Lions offered.

Leeds United and Burnley were said to be keen on him last season, as reported by Football Insider, but the League One side managed to keep him then as well.

Robinson has said: “There’s a buyout clause in Cameron’s contract in the summer that’s significantly higher than that. That was part of getting him to do a deal last summer. We’re very well-protected by the length of Cameron’s contract and the buyout clause.”

Brannagan, who is 24 years old, has impressed for Oxford since joining them in 2018 from Liverpool. He helped them get to the third tier Play-Off final last season.

The midfielder has scored 13 goals in 93 games in all competitions for the U’s since joining them.

Prior to his move to the Kassam Stadium, he rose up through the youth ranks at Anfield and went on to play nine times for the Reds’ first-team, as well as having a loan spell away in League One at Fleetwood Town.

With the way things are going for Robinson’s men could face a battle to keep him once again in the next transfer window, but for now Brannagan’s focus will be on Oxford getting to the Play-Offs.

Could he get Premier League interest again this summer?

