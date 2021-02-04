Derby County manager Wayne Rooney told RamsTV about the ‘lack of class and respect’ shown by Rotherham United last night, after the Millers won 3-0.

Derby County’s three-game winning streak in the Championship was brought to an abrupt halt by Rotherham United last night. After a goalless first-half, the Millers would net three in the second to pull themselves to within just two points of Birmingham City in 21st.

Meanwhile, Rooney’s Derby County remain in 20th-place of the Championship table, with Rotherham closing the gap on them to just two points as well.

Tweeting after the game, The Athletic’s Ryan Conway quoted Rooney as saying:

"I'm disappointed with the lack of class and respect from the chairman." Rooney told RamsTV after the game. He was the gent shouting "COME ON ROTHERHAM" every 18 seconds. — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) February 3, 2021

Throughout the game, the absence of fans made audible the cries coming from some Rotherham United’s chairman. It proved hugely annoying for those watching from home and even more so for Rooney and his side.

Rotherham United having come up from League One last season wold start the campaign positively, before falling back into their familiar routine of Championship relegation.

They’ve been stuck in the drop zone for a few weeks now. But last might’s result was unprecedented and it’s burst open the fight for survival.

Birmingham City have been dragged right into the dog fight now, whilst Derby County having started to pull themselves to safety are right in the thick of it once again.

The odds are stacked against Rooney after what proved to be a tough January transfer window. But fans are hopeful that he can steady the ship, and that the likes of Rotherham won’t mount a late surge up the table.