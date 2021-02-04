Manchester United could pursue a move for Norwich City’s Max Aarons in the summer, as per a report by ESPN.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are likely to sign another right-back at the end of this season to compete with Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Aarons, who is 21 years old, has been linked with the Premier League giants before and Norwich may have to bat away interest from elsewhere for him once again.

The England Under-21 international is believed to one of the names Manchester United have identified as a potential full-back signing.

Norwich managed to keep hold of Aarons after their relegation from the Premier League last term and he has helped them rise to the top of the Championship table this season under Daniel Farke.

The youngster began his career at Luton Town but switched to the Canaries in 2016. He penned his first professional contract two years later and was handed his senior debut in August 2018 in a League Cup tie against Stevenage.

Aarons has since 112 appearances for Norwich’s first-team and helped them gain promotion to the top flight in 2019.

He could be poised for his second promotion of his career in this campaign with his side currently four points clear of Brentford at the top.

However, Manchester United may be keeping tabs on him ahead of a possible summer swoop.

Will Manchester United move for Aarons?