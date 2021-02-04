Steve Cooper has given a coy response to questions about Leeds United striker Sam Greenwood, who was linked with a late loan move to Swansea City.

Swansea City have reportedly had a loan offer turned down for Leeds United’s young striker. The 19-year-old has been linked with a host of Championship clubs this season, including Swansea’s Welsh rivals Cardiff City.

Steve Cooper though wouldn’t damage to bring to Greenwood – he had a strong Janaury transfer window once again though, bringing in all of Conor Hourihane, Jordon Morris and Ben Hamer, with Kieron Freeman, Paul Arriola and Morgan Whittaker arriving on deadline day.

Speaking to Wales Online, Cooper when pressed about Greenwood said:

“I don’t know…We were in for quite a number of players over the last few months, some that were kept lukewarm and some you turned down straight away.

“There’s a long list of players we enquired about.”

Greenwood is a former Arsenal youth player. He’s someone held in high-regards by Leeds United having proved prolific in the Whites’ development squad this season.

He’s made a couple of domestic cup appearance for Leeds. Marcelo Bielsa though will have been gunning for him to go out on loan last month, and Swansea would’ve been the ideal place.

Cooper has made good use of the loan market since coming into Swansea City ahead of last season. The former England coach has used his connections well to see the likes of Freddie Woodman prevail in loan spells.

Having dropped out of the top-two courtesy of Brentford, Cooper’s side are now playing catch-up with the Bees – their next game is against league leaders Norwich City on Friday night.