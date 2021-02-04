Derby County lost 3-0 at Rotherham United in the Championship last night.

It brought an end to Derby County’s three-game winning streak. After a goalless first half Rotherham ran riot in the second, with all of Michael Ihiekwe, Michael Smith and Ryan Giles scoring.

It’s a huge win for Championship strugglers Rotherham United who pull themselves to within just two points of safety, with Birmingham City the club sitting just above them in 21st.

As for Derby, defeat leaves them in 20th-place, and one player came under scrutiny last night – Max Bird. The 20-year-old started in the middle with Krystian Bielik having been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

It was his 17th Championship appearances of the season but fans didn’t rate his performance in midfield last night, with some saying he was a ‘passenger’ throughout.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on Bird’s performance last night:

Game is passing Max Bird by #DCFC — Teddy (@Teddy25632238) February 3, 2021

max bird is nowhere near good enough. Slow and not physical. Looks very very average. Already missing the big pole. #dcfc — Harry-Locke 🇬🇧 #KBF 🍷🎧 📖 (@BonceHarry) February 3, 2021

I'm sure Max Bird is talented in his own way, but I must admit he is no Bielik and we can't expect him to be plugged into the Bielik role and shine immediately. Romney has to think of a way or a better formation to better use Bird.#dcfc — Andy Chan (@zimmeau) February 4, 2021

That’s the oddest 3-0 ever. We didn’t deserve anything out of the game but where did 3 goals from. Goes without saying, Bielik is a huge loss & I’m not sure we’ll see the Bird-Shinnie axis given many more chances if they play like that again, might need a rethink #DCFC #dcfcfans — Stuart Forsyth (@sjforsyth) February 3, 2021

We needed fighters today. Playing Bird was a shocking decision. Without Bielik ..we are relegation candidates. — stevie barned (@stevie15barnes) February 3, 2021

I’m not convinced Birds good enough yet. As a team that wasn’t great, only positive was the subs made an impact when coming on #dcfc — Mr. Sowden (@Mr_Sowden) February 3, 2021