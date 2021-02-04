Derby County lost 3-0 at Rotherham United in the Championship last night.

It brought an end to Derby County’s three-game winning streak. After a goalless first half Rotherham ran riot in the second, with all of Michael Ihiekwe, Michael Smith and Ryan Giles scoring.

It’s a huge win for Championship strugglers Rotherham United who pull themselves to within just two points of safety, with Birmingham City the club sitting just above them in 21st.

As for Derby, defeat leaves them in 20th-place, and one player came under scrutiny last night – Max Bird. The 20-year-old started in the middle with Krystian Bielik having been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

It was his 17th Championship appearances of the season but fans didn’t rate his performance in midfield last night, with some saying he was a ‘passenger’ throughout.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on Bird’s performance last night: