Speaking to the club’s official media channels, QPR’s new loan arrival Sam Field has said he is keen to join from West Brom on a permanent basis in the summer transfer window.

Field was the only deadline day arrival at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, becoming QPR’s fifth signing of the window. He followed Jordy de Wijs, Stefan Johansen, Charlie Austin and Joe Walsh through the doors.

Joining on an initial temporary deal, the 22-year-old will be looking to make good on his latest loan chance. Field had struggled for game time with parent club West Brom, playing just five times this season.

Now, the Baggies academy graduate has opened up about his move to the Championship side.

Speaking to the club’s media channels, Field expressed his delight at the move. He also added that he hopes QPR take up the chance to sign him permanently in the summer, having included the option in the deal. He said:

“I’m absolutely delighted. When the opportunity came up I just wanted to snatch it.

“I’m looking forward to a new beginning and it can become permanent because I think I need a fresh start. I’m really looking forward to the future and getting some games.”

Mark Warburton’s side have started to put a decent run of form together. After a difficult first half of the campaign, the R’s have won three of their last four Championship games.

Field will be hoping to settle in quickly and help the club to a successful 2021 and, in turn, earn himself a permanent move to the club.

The West Brom loan man has experience of playing in the second-tier. As well as appearing for the Baggies, Field also spent a stint on loan with Charlton Athletic last season.

