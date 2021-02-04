Speaking to Edinburgh News, Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous has said he and teammate Kevin Nisbet will remain committed to the club despite heavy deadline day interest from Millwall and Birmingham City respectively.

Both Porteous and Nisbet attracted Championship interest in the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old centre-back was wanted by Millwall, with Hibernian reportedly knocking back a £1m bid. Nisbet was also subject of Championship attention, with Birmingham City lodging an unsuccessful £2m offer for the striker.

Now, with the pair remaining at Easter Road, Porteous has moved to clarify his and Nisbet’s stance.

Speaking after a 2-1 win over St Mirren, in which both players came off the bench to feature, the Scotland defender confirmed he understands why the club rejected the bid, adding that he and Nisbet will remain focused on the task at hand.

Here’s what he had to say:

“The chats I have had with the manager, he has been honest and said he wants me here but he understands that there is going to be a time, if I want to progress, when I need to make the step up.

“But the timing has to be right for me and for the club. I am fully aware of that. I am thankful I have a manager who is open and honest.

“I don’t think I need to say to the fans that Kevin and I will give everything for the club and team while we are here. It would be a waste of six or seven months and hard work not to.”

Both Porteous and Nisbet have emerged as star players for Jack Ross’ Hibernian side. The Dalkeith-born defender has played 79 times for the club since coming through their youth academy, cementing a spot in their starting 11.

As for Nisbet, the 23-year-old has starred since joining the club last summer. In 31 games, the Glaswegian striker has netted 13 goals and laid on five assists for Hibs.

