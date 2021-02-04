According to Football Insider, Millwall and Coventry City saw approaches for Zulte Waregem defender Cameron Humphreys ‘rebuffed’.

The 22-year-old defender has spent the last year and a half with the Belgian club following his Manchester City release.

After a stint on loan with SBV Excelsior, Humphreys has become a starting player for Zulte. The former City starlet has 20 times for the club and now, it has been claimed two clubs came in to try and tempt him back to England.

Football Insider claims Championship duo Millwall and Coventry City were both keen to add the youngster to their ranks on deadline day. However, Zulte Waregem rebuffed the enquiries, successfully fending off interest from the Lions and the Sky Blues.

Humphreys – who can play at either centre-back or right-back – has impressed this season. The Manchester-born defender has started in all of Zulte’s last 14 Jupiler Pro League games, helping keep four clean sheets.

The centre-back played in two senior games for Manchester City prior to his departure. Humphreys came through the academy ranks, impressed for the Citizens’ U18s and U23s before leaving for Belgium.

After seeing January swoops for Humphreys knocked back, it will be interesting to see if Millwall and Coventry look to come in again in the summer.

Both clubs only had one new face come in on deadline day. Midfielder George Evans arrived at The Den from Championship rivals Derby County. The Sky Blues saw Rochdale starlet Fabio Tavares come through the doors at St Andrew’s, joining on a permanent basis.

