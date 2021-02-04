There was a lot of hope from Leeds United fans when they signed Barry Douglas for around £3m from Wolves in the summer of 2018.

Wolves had just been promoted to the Premier and Douglas had played a big part in that promotion.

However, it didn’t pan out at Elland Road and the Scottish left-back finds himself out on loan at Blackburn Rovers with boss Tony Mowbray dropping some big hints about a summer move.

Red hot at Wolves; lukewarm at Leeds

That one season spent at Wolves saw Douglas glowing hot. He’d arrived ahead of that season from Turkish club Konyaspor and simply lit up Molineaux.

Across that promotion campaign, the red-hot Scot weighed in with five goals and 14 assists. Wolves sprinted to the Championship title that season.

It wasn’t good enough to keep him there and that is when Leeds stepped in for him. There was palpable excitement at Elland Road but it all just faded away.

Instead, in two seasons wrecked by injury, he made only 44 appearances for the Whites and contributed just five assists.

He fell behind Gjanni Alioski, Stuart Dallas and Leif Davis in the pecking order at Elland Road. A loan move out to Blackburn, when it was proposed, was the best for all concerned.

Douglas and Blackburn – a look towards the summer of ’21

The Leeds United left-back didn’t hit the ground running at Ewood Park and laboured to get up to speed. However, now where Mowbray wants him, he is finding it more comfortable and the performances are pleasing fans on social media.

He’s made 15 appearances for Rovers, adding one assist in the 1-1 draw against Luton Town in late-November. He’s beginning to show that class from his time at Wolves and Leeds and he’s been mentioned in dispatches by boss Mowbray.

Quoted in a Lancs Live article by Jaquob Crooke (link above), Mowbray drops a little hint on Barry Douglas when discussing Blackburn’s decision to loan deadline day signing Harry Pickering back to Crewe.

On Douglas, Mowbray said: “Barry’s a loan player from a Premier League side on a Premier League salary and we’ll wait and see how that develops moving forward.”

Moving forward is what Blackburn will have to do if they want to keep Barry Douglas beyond this season and a loan deal.

Mowbray goes on to add a little more spice by adding: “so if we agree some sort of deal for Barry Douglas then there will be competition there [talking about the left-back spot].”

Effectively, Rovers hold a good hand as it is clear that he has no real future at Elland Road. Obviously, the wage issue might dissuade Blackburn in these Covid-hit times but there could be a workaround to that situation.

Where would be best for Barry Douglas next season?