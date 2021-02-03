Derby County manager Wayne Rooney said that he was as surprised as anyone after seeing his side collapse late on in defeat at Rotherham United.

The Rams conceded three goals in the final quarter of an hour for a 3-0 defeat away at one of their relegation rivals in the Championship.

Michael Ihiekwe broke the deadlock for Rotherham after Derby had enjoyed much of the ball without creating many clear-cut chances.

That seemed to burst the defences of a team who had only let in three goals in their previous 11 league matches, as they went on to concede the same number in the space of 12 minutes.

Michael Smith made sure of the result with a second for the Millers before substitute Ryan Giles added a late third to increase the pain.

For Rooney, the decisive moment came just a couple of minutes before the opening goal.

Lee Gregory, freshly signed on loan from Stoke City on deadline day, had a chance to score within a minute of coming off the bench for his debut for the club, but he got too fine a glance on his header from a Nathan Byrne cross and couldn’t find the target.

Rotherham went on to take decisive control from there and Rooney was left to wonder what might have been if Gregory had found the back of the net.

“I don’t think anyone could say it was coming but that’s football,” he told The72 about the result. “I thought we controlled the game for large spells and didn’t really cause any problems in the final third.

“We had a great chance, Lee Gregory should score. If he scores that, we win the game. There’s maybe a lack of concentration for the first goal and after that it’s going to be difficult to get back into the game, and they hit us on the break for the second goal and then it’s over.

“What (Rotherham) have got is good players to hit you on the break. They sat in a little bit and used the strikers really well in terms of running the channels and making it difficult to pin them in.

“I think all credit to them and their players – and only their players. I can accept defeat and I think they’ve done a decent enough job.”

The pointed reference to only crediting the Millers’ players was prompted by noise from director’s box after the match which particularly irked Rooney.

The Rams boss blasted it as “disrespectful” and said that it lacked “class”, pointing his remarks at Rotherham owner Tony Stewart although the offending noise was not believed to have come from him, with Stewart later asserting that it had come from other club officials.

Derby are only two points clear of the drop zone following the result with Rotherham, who moved up to 22nd place, also having two games in hand.