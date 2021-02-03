Derby County manager Wayne Rooney accused Rotherham United owner Tony Stewart of being “disrespectful” and lacking “class” after his side’s Championship defeat.

The Rams were beaten 3-0 at the New York Stadium on Wednesday night as a late trio of goals consigned them to defeat.

Michael Ihiekwe, Michael Smith and Ryan Giles all scored goals in the final quarter of an hour as Derby collapsed, conceding three goals in a dozen minutes having conceded the same number in the past 11 games.

After the match, Rooney turned his fire on the conduct of Rotherham club officials during the game.

He directed his comments at club owner Stewart, although the noise from the West Stand that particularly irked the Rams boss is believed to have come from other club officials in the director’s box.

In his post-match press conference, Rooney told The72: “The one thing that Rotherham didn’t show was a bit of class, a bit of respect from above. I think the chairman, Tony Stewart, was a bit disrespectful.

“We have a go at fans for using language and being offensive on the side but you don’t expect it from the chairman, I don’t expect it from our owners or our board. So it’s a bit disappointing but I suppose he works in different ways to us.”

Stewart later asserted to the media that the noise that caused Rooney such offence did not come from him but others in the director’s box.

Opposing boss Paul Warne was asked about Rooney’s comments in his own interview after the match.

He said: “I’d be lying if I didn’t say I heard noise because I did hear noise. I didn’t hear exactly what was said. At the final whistle Wayne told me he was disappointed.

“But I can’t answer for other people, that’s all I can really say to be honest. I’m just really happy with the performance, happy with the lads, how can I have anything negative to come out with tonight? I’m proud to be the manager of this great team.”