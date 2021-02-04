Michael O’Neill has clarified that striker Lee Gregory has departed Stoke City in order to obtain regular football between now and the end of the campaign.

The hitman has joined Derby County on loan for the remainder of 2020/21.

Speaking to Stoke on Trent Live, the Northern Irishman claimed:

“Well Lee hadn’t played very much this season, he has only scored one goal and we just felt his game time would be limited,” he said.

“We’ve got Fletcher, Vokes, Brown, Powell can play as a striker so we had too many in that area. We felt for Lee, for his sake, it would be better for him to get the opportunity to go and play.”

All things considered, Stoke City and Derby County can be pleased with the reality of this loan deal. O’Neill has been able to streamline his squad and has reduced his wage bill, whilst on the other hand Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has acquired some additional firepower and experience in attack.

The Sheffield-born forward is perhaps best renowned for his time in London with Millwall, netting 76 goals in 238 appearances for the Lions. The Rams will be hoping he can replicate this form, starting with their trip to Oakwell to face Barnsley on Saturday which he will be in contention to start.

Enjoying a busy January window, new loan arrivals Patrick Roberts, Teden Mengi, George Edmundson and Beni Baningime will give County fans plenty reasons for excitement going into the latter stages of the season.

As for Stoke City, they currently sit in 10th-place of the Championship table after a huge downturn in form, with a home clash against play-off contenders Reading next up for them.