Former Chelsea teammates Frank Lampard and John Terry are cheek-to-cheek in the race for the vacant Bournemouth hot seat.

It is a managerial position vacant after the Cherries decided to sack the incumbent Jason Tindall after Bournemouth fell to a late defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday.

Jason Tindall pays the price of Owls defeat

Last night, the Cherries were trailing after an Asmir Bergovic howler allowed Callum Paterson to open the scoring.

Bournemouth drew level when Junior Stanislas stroked home a penalty following Sam Hutchinson’s adjudged foul Sam Surridge.

It was a game looking to peter out into a score-draw until Jordan Rhodes ghosted in at the far post to plant a firm header beyond Bergovic in timed added-on.

43-year-old Tindall now finds himself with his P45 after six months and 31 games in charge of Bournemouth. It was a position he was internally promoted to after eight years and 356 games as an assistant at the club.

Terry and Lampard – former teammates and rivals

Terry and Lampard are being mentioned in some sources as being linked with the Bournemouth vacancy. Both the former Chelsea teammates can be thought of as ‘big names’ when it comes to football in the English game.

When it comes to management, Lampard obviously has the edge due to his stints in charge at Derby County and, more recently, at Chelsea. His 84 games in charge of the Blues runs alongside 57 at Derby County

Terry is in his first managerial role as assistant to Dean Smith at Aston Villa. The former Chelsea and England stalwart moved into a coaching role after finishing his career at Villa Park. To press, Terry is 107 games into his first foray into any kind of management.

Of course, other big hitters such as Nigel Pearson are in the running but it is former teammates Terry and Lampard who are seen as the early frontrunners for the job. However, there is some noise doing the rounds that Lampard might be looking beyond Bournemouth in a return to football management.

Whpo would be best for Bournemouth: John Terry or Frank Lampard?