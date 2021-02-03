Ex-Derby County manager Frank Lampard has ruled himself out of the running for the Bournemouth job, with Football Insider saying the sacked Chelsea boss will ‘assess his options’ before returning to management.

Bournemouth parted ways with Jason Tindall this morning. It came after Sheffield Wednesday dealt them a fourth-straight Championship defeat with a 2-1 win at The Vitality last night, and plenty of names have since been linked with the job.

Earlier today, The Sun linked Lampard with the Bournemouth vacancy, alongside John Terry. The former Chelsea and England midfielder got his break in management when he took the Derby County job ahead of the 2018/19 season.

It was his only season at Pride Park. But he guided the Rams to an unexpected play-off final, losing out to Aston Villa before soon after landing the Chelsea job. He would be sacked last month though, having lasted 18-months at Stamford Bridge.

He’s an obvious candidate to come into contention for any Premier League or Championship job at the minute, and he might yet favour a Championship return should the right job come along. As for Bournemouth, it looks as though they’ll have to look elsewhere for a manager.

At Derby County, Lampard showed that he’s a manager with fresh ideas. He used his connections well to bring in the likes of Fikayo Tomori and Mason Mount that season and he’ll likely that have the same power in his next job.

Now though, Derby County continue their rebuild under Wayne Rooney, who takes his side to Rotherham United tonight.