Barnsley’s Chief Executive Officer Dane Murphy has given the lowdown on some of his side’s January transfer activity, discussing both Alex Mowatt and Callum Styles.

Barnsley had a relatively strong transfer window in truth. They made three keen signings in Carlton Morris and Liam Kitching on permanent transfers, with Daryl Dike joining on loan from Orlando City.

But some of Barnsley’s best work last month was in keeping their star players.

Styles was linked with a move to Championship rivals Brentford in last month’s transfer window and speaking to barnsleyfc.co.uk, Murphy confirmed that the 20-year-old was a wanted man:

“In terms of other interest in our players, there were a lot of conversations, plenty of interest in a number of our players which comes hand-in-hand with consistent performance at a high level.

“The likes of Callum Styles, Mads Andersen, Michał Helik, Cauley Woodrow etc. But these clubs never really asked us to dance, so to speak. And as I’ve stated over the course of the season, we weren’t actively encouraging bids either.”

Mowatt though was subject to a transfer bid from Millwall. Barnsley would reject the offer and Mowatt remains at Oakwell going into the second half of the season, though his contract is still set to expire at the end of the season.

“We had a bid for Alex Mowatt that we weren’t interested in doing,” continued Murphy. “It didn’t hit any markers, it wasn’t appetising to us, it wouldn’t have served us well in the slightest.”

Barnsley sit in 12th-place of the Championship table. They’re just six points away from claiming a play-off spot and with a comfortable 11-point gap from South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday in 22nd.

It’s panning out to be a really strong season for Valerien Ismael. He’s made dark horses out of this Barnsley side but should his player continue to impress until summer, then he could be facing a contested transfer window.