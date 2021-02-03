Former Rangers midfielder Charlie Adam believes Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous ‘will’ get his move in the summer, after Millwall tried and failed to bring him to The Den last month.

Millwall lodged a late £1million offer for Hibernian’s Porteous. But Hibs would reject the offer and keep hold of the 22-year-old, along with Kevin Nisbet who Birmingham City had a bid rejected for.

Speaking to the PLZ Football Show (via Daily Record), Adam had his say Porteous’ Millwall links:

“A million quid for Porteous, is good money is it not, Hibs don’t think it is. I think they want to squeeze as much as possible out of the transfer fee.

“This window was probably the hardest to get players out and if he goes well and refocuses that fee might be higher than it was this January.”

Hibernian will be glad to have held on to both Porteous and Nisbet. They could’ve jumped at the money offered by Birmingham City and Millwall but instead, they kept their heads, and could be looking at even more profit in the summer.

“I just think the both of them, Porteous especially, have to get back to playing football, not conceding goals and worrying about their own game,” continued Adam, “and the move will happen in the summer.”

Gary Rowett has tabled bids for Porteous and Barnsley captain Alex Mowatt last month. Neither came off and it brought to an end what was a stale transfer window from Millwall, with the marquee signing being Maikel Keiftenbeld’s arrival from Birmingham City.

Millwall though will need a rebuild in the summer and they could yet turn their attention back to Porteous. They’ll be keeping an eye on him over the second half of the season and if he continues his form, there could be other suitors joining Millwall int he race to sign him.