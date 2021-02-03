AFC Wimbledon remain in the hunt for a new manager to replace Glyn Hodges. Here is an updated five candidates for the vacant position-

Chris Powell

The former Charlton Athletic, Huddersfield Town and Southend United boss could be considered for the Dons job. He was appointed head of coaching at Tottenham Hotspur’s academy in August last year after finishing his role as Alan Pardew’s assistant at ADO Den Haag.



Danny Cowley

He remains available since parting company with Huddersfield Town at the end of last season. The 42-year-old did an impressive job at Lincoln City from 2016 to 2019 and will be weighing up his next move in the Football League.

Jason Euell

The ex-Wimbledon player is looking to make a name for himself as a manager and is currently with Charlton’s Under-23’s. Could the Dons hand him a chance?

Steven Reid

The former Republic of Ireland international is another name in the frame for the League One side. He hung up his boots in 2015 and has since held coaching roles at Reading, Crystal Palace, West Bromwich Albion, Scotland and now Nottingham Forest. He also had a brief stint at Wimbledon in 2018 so may fancy going back now.

Mark Robinson

He has been placed in caretaker charge until a successor for Hodges is found and has been associated with the Dons for 14 years. He could be in the frame if he does well in the time he has in charge.



Who do you want, AFC Wimbledon fans?