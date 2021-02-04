Goalkeeper Bradley James will return to his parent club Middlesbrough, after his loan spell at National League outfit Aldershot Town ended.

The 21-year-old featured on 12 occasions for the Hampshire-based side, and will now return to Teesside after registering four clean sheets in his time between the sticks for the Shots.

James is highly rated in the North East after coming through the Boro academy. He is expected to continue within the Middlesbrough Under-23 set up for the rest of the current campaign.

Previously, James spent time on loan at Gateshead F.C in season 2019/20 and but made just one appearance within this time frame.

Undoubtedly the young stopper will be viewed one for the future by manager Neil Warnock, who bolstered his goalkeeping options in January by acquiring Scottish internationalist Jordan Archer on a six-month contract.

With the Scot only tied down until the end of 2020/21, there is every chance that James could be involved in the Middlesbrough first team squad should he continue developing positively.

Middlesbrough have shown their appetite to incorporate younger players within a senior environment, with the likes of Marcus Tavernier, Djed Spence and Hayden Coulson coming through the academy process in recent years.

Currently Middlesbrough find themselves amongst the play-off hopefuls in the Sky Bet EFL Championship. Due to this factor, James might find himself out on loan at another club sooner rather than later in order to further his experience.

This may be a mutually beneficial pact for club and player, as further advancement of his ability through playing regularly, may see him become an option between the sticks for Boro in forthcoming seasons.