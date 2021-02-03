Harry Redknapp has endorsed John Terry as the strongest candidate for the Bournemouth managerial role.

Bournemouth today relieved Jason Tindall of his duties, following a wretched run of four losses in their last four fixtures. Redknapp now believes that John Terry should be the man to lead the Cherries in their fight for promotion this campaign.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Redknapp claimed:

“Well I think John would be a fantastic manager, I’ve said it from when I first really got to know him and saw how professional he was.

“He’s at Aston Villa but he may not be interested. I wouldn’t know what his long-term ambitions are but I’m sure he would want to get into management.

“If you want to get into management, I couldn’t think of a better club than Bournemouth. It really is a good, well run club, good players. It’s all there for somebody to come in and make a big success of it.”

Highly thought of as a number two, Terry could well make the jump into management after garnering priceless experience as assistant at Aston Villa. His reputation inside the circles of English football alongside his leadership capabilities would immediately command respect.

Crucially, despite being an assistant at the Lions, he understands what it takes to achieve promotion from the Sky Bet Championship. Terry was part of the coaching furniture when Villa successfully defeated Derby County 2-1 to secure Premier League football in 2019.

At only 40 years-of-age, the Londoner could be a long-term solution to the recently vacated role.

Redknapp’s comments will lend credence to the potential of Terry taking over at Vitality Stadium. If Bournemouth come calling, he may be seriously intrigued by the prospect of working with a talented group of individuals should any approach materialise.