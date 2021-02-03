Southend United made an enquiry about the availability of Gillingham striker John Akinde on deadline day, as per a report by Kent Online.

Mark Moseley’s side were interested in striking a late deal to bring the attacker back down to League Two.

However, Gillingham couldn’t let him leave in the end as they failed to bring in a replacement.

Akinde, who is 31 years old, has been a first-team regular for Steve Evans’ side this season, scoring four goals in 32 appearances in all competitions.

The experienced forward joined Gillingham in January 2020 and his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

Akinde made his name at Barnet having also had spells in the past at Bristol City, Crawley Town and Portsmouth. He was prolific for the Bees and bagged 90 goals in 177 games before they sold him to Lincoln City in 2018.

He carried on his impressive goal scoring exploits for the Imps and fired 18 goals in the 2018/19 season to help them win the fourth tier title under Danny Cowley.

Akinde then chipped in with eight goals for Lincoln during the first-half of last term before Gillingham came calling 12 months ago.

He would have been a decent signing for Southend on Monday if they were able to lure him to Roots Hall but the Gills had to say no.

Disappointed to miss out on Akinde, Southend fans?