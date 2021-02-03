Reported Stoke City target Stephen O’Donnell has signed a new contract with Motherwell, as announced by their official club website.

The Potters were eyeing up a move for him in January on a free transfer, according to the Daily Record, but he has now extended his stay in Scotland until the end of the season.

Michael O’Neill’s side had a busy past transfer window and managed to bring in Rhys Norrington-Davies, Jack Clarke, Rabbi Matondo and Alfie Doughty, but a move for O’Donnell never materialised in the end.

O’Donnell, who is 28 years old, joined Motherwell last summer on a free but only penned a short-term deal there that expired last month.

That may have alerted the attention of Stoke as they weighed up whether to add more competition and depth to their defensive options.

The Scotland international has spent the majority of his career to date in the Scottish Premiership. He has had spells at Aberdeen, Celtic, Partick Thistle and Kilmarnock in the past.

He moved down to England in 2015 and had two years playing in League Two for Luton Town. He made 72 appearances for the Hatters altogether before heading back to familiar surroundings.

O’Donnell’s new deal expires at the end of the campaign so this is a name to keep an eye on for Stoke fans in the future if any interest ever resurfaces.

Disappointed to miss out on O'Donnell, Stoke fans?