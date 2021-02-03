Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun appears ‘increasingly likely’ to depart on a free transfer in the summer, as per a report by the Express.

The youngster is out of contract in the summer and is no closer to agreeing a new deal with Mikel Arteta’s side.

Balogun, who is 19 years old, has been a target for Championship outfit Brentford and the London club were linked in the summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports.

The Bees could be monitoring his current situation and rekindle a move at the end of the season, especially if they are able to gain promotion to the Premier League.

Thomas Frank’s side will have to see off competition if they are to sign him though as he will be attracting interest from clubs all over Europe.

Balogun has made six first-team appearances for Arsenal in all competitions this season and has scored twice in the Europa League. However, he may fancy his chances of getting more game time elsewhere.

The New York-born attacker has risen up through the youth ranks of the Gunners and signed his first professional contract in 2019. He has mainly been used in their youth sides so far in his career.

The England Under-20 international’s future at the Emirates Stadium continues to hang in the balance. Brentford have been linked and it will be interesting to see if they battle it out to sign him this summer.

Should Brentford reignite their interest in Balogun?