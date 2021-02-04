Birmingham City enjoyed a busy transfer window in January, acquiring no fewer than seven signings as they push to secure their Sky Bet EFL Championship status.

One acquisition who could prove to be pivotal to the Midlands side’s survival bid could be Sam Cosgrove, who has recently joined from Aberdeen for a reported £2 million fee in late January.

Here are three reasons why Sam Cosgrove could be a season defining signing for Birmingham City

Goals

Throughout his time in Scotland, Cosgrove was widely regarded as the most predatory striker in the country outside the Old Firm. Coming from Carlisle United in 2018, Cosgrove netted 47 goals from 103 appearances in an Aberdeen jersey.

Whether it be getting on the end of crosses, one on one finishing or from outside the box, there is always a chance that Cosgrove will convert when given the openings. Although he has only registered 3 goals from 15 appearances his term, his haul of 23 goals in 38 games in 2019/20 attracted attention from clubs such as Lazio and Newcastle United respectively and really showcased his qualities.

His goal-scoring exploits bode well for his new club, who have the fourth worst goal-scoring record in the Sky Bet Championship with 19 goals. If the Blues creative players can feed the 24-year-old the opportunities, they may see this number go up considerably.

Bringing team-mates into play

Another main feature of the Yorkshire-born front-man is his competency when bringing team-mates into play. Capable of playing up top as a lone striker, Cosgrove was utilised as an out-ball by former manager Derek McInnes especially in crunch fixtures, due to his ability to hold the ball in and move his side up the field.

Aitor Karanka may feel that this can allow his side to turn defence into attack swiftly. With Cosgrove seemingly fitting into the system the Spaniard likes to implement, this could be a match made in heaven for both parties going forward.

Deceptive pace

Standing at six foot and two inches, many would be forgiven for thinking that Cosgrove is merely a target man who purely grapples with central defenders. Conversely, the new recruit is a powerful runner and can stretch defences with his long strides which can trouble opposition counterparts. He also registered 10 assists for Aberdeen in his time north of the border, which further illustrates the attacking prowess he has at his disposal.

Overall, Cosgrove is an extremely important signing for Birmingham City and could become a key player in the battle to beat the drop this season.