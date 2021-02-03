BBC reporter Kris Temple has thrown David Wagner’s name ‘into the pot’ for the Bournemouth job.

Bournemouth parted ways with manager Jason Tindall this morning. It comes after the Cherries suffered a fourth-straight Championship defeat, losing 2-1 at home to Sheffield Wednesday last night.

A host of names are already being banded around for the job – Harry Redknapp has backed John Terry to take the job, whilst a host of Bournemouth fans have called for Frank Lampard.

Now, Kris Temple has thrown another suggestion into the mix – former Huddersfield Town boss Wagner.

🍒 Here’s a name for you to throw in… David Wagner. Got Huddersfield up to PL (on small budget), plays the right way, was linked with Derby before Rooney, relishes the coaching side. This isn’t news, or informed, merely chucking it into the pot. #afcb https://t.co/3ZfxEHIMfh — Kris Temple (@kristemple) February 3, 2021

The German guided Huddersfield Town to the Premier League in 2017. He would eventually leave in January 2019 with the club sitting rock-bottom of the Premier League, ending a tenure which saw him manage 154 games in charge, winning 51 of them.

In July 2019, he landed the Schalke job. He lasted 40 games in what proved to be a horrendous tenure which saw his side go on a 16 game winless streak in the Bundesliga.

Sacked in September last year, Wagner has been dormant since. But would he be a good fit for Bournemouth?

At Huddersfield, Wagner achieved the impossible by taking them into the Premier League, doing so on a foundation of neat and efficient football.

As Kris Temple points out, Wagner was linked with the Derby County job before Wayne Rooney’s permanent appointment. It was a fleeting rumour but it suggests that Wagner is still a manager in-demand, despite his recent showing at Schalke.

Tindall leaves behind him a team full of potential. He reinstated that fast-paced football that Bournemouth had become known for in the Premier League and the club need to bring in someone who will continue that.