Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam has given an update on Bournemouth’s managerial search, claiming that there ‘won’t be an internal appointment’.

Bournemouth announced the sacking of Jason Tindall this morning. It comes after a 2-1 defeat at home to Sheffield Wednesday last night capped a fourth-straight loss in the Championship.

Tindall, having previously served as Eddie Howe’s no.2, was made first-team manager going into this season. Bournemouth looked as though they could be heading down that same route with the timely appointment of ex-Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate as a first-team at the start of this week.

Mark McAdam though has ruled out an internal appointment, ruling Woodgate out of replacing Tindall as first-team manager.

#afcb New Manager search: They sacked Jason Tindall with no one lined up to replace him. They will take their time finding their new man. No time scale has been set. It will be a thorough due diligence process. They want a fresh voice – won’t be an internal appointment. — Mark McAdam (@markmcadamtv) February 3, 2021

Woodgate was sacked by Middlesbrough last season. He struggled to keep pace in the Championship in what was his first managerial job.

His appointment as Bournemouth coach comes after Graeme Jones left to join Newcastle United’s coaching team and with Tindall departing today, it made sense that Woodgate was brought in as a probable replacement.

But it appears Bournemouth will look to bring in a new manager. Several sources, including TalkSPORT, have already backed Woodgate to takeover at Bournemouth, with a temporary spell in charge not being ruled out either.

It’d be a hugely contested appointment, but McAdam’s update poses good news for Bournemouth fans – the club looks set to undergo an extended managerial search and who they might find is anyone’s guess.

Whether they’ll look elsewhere in the Football League or even abroad, Bournemouth have a great opportunity to properly start their Premier League rebuild.