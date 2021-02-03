Nottingham Forest have confirmed the permanent capture of Portuguese midfielder Cafú from Olympiacos after an impressive loan period at the club.

Linking up with the Reds on loan in October 2020, Cafú has went on to make 16 appearances for his new club and is regarded as a first-team regular by manager Chris Hughton, which has prompted a reported swoop of around £1.08 million for the 27-year-old.

Nottingham Forest have enjoyed an upturn in fortunes after a poor start to the season, losing only twice in their last 11 fixtures

Within this run, Cafú has virtually been an ever present within the Forest engine-room. Naturally positioned as a defensive midfielder, he has also excelled playing in an advanced midfield role in recent weeks, due to his capability to effectively feed teammates when constructing attacking moves.

This has led to him notching two assists within this period, which has helped his employers climb further away from the Sky Bet Championship relegation places. His versatility has seen him become one of the first names on the team-sheet at the City Ground.

His capacity to drop deeper into the middle of the park when necessary, has allowed Hughton to manage games effectively and helped to alleviate pressure on the Forest backline.

Reportedly contracted to the club until the summer of 2023, Cafú could be a key player for the East Midlands side for seasons to come should he continue his good form.

Coupled with new January arrivals Glenn Murray, Filip Krovinovic and James Garner, there are plenty positives for Nottingham Forest fans to look forward to entering the latter stages of 2020/21.